NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - A woman was hospitalized following a crash on Sunday.
Officials said it happened on Rt. 44.
A vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.
The driver had lost consciousness and became trapped inside.
A tractor trailer operator was able to pull the woman from the burning vehicle.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
