TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman.
Individuals in the area found her in the Pequonnock River in the vicinity of White Plains and Quarry Roads sometime on Thursday.
First responders pulled Hernandez out of the water and began to administer medical aid before taking her to St. Vincent's Hospital, where she later died.
Police identified her as 41-year-old Nykia Hernandez from Bridgeport.
Investigators said people nearby saw Hernandez in the area of the Pequonnock River near Quarry Road prior to when her body was discovered in the water.
The office of the chief medical examiner said she died from drowning and ruled her death an accident.
However, police continue to investigate.
