PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - Plymouth police are looking to arrest a woman who rammed three cruisers and led officers on a high-speed pursuit.
The suspect was identified, but police have yet to release her name.
They said she was involved in a domestic incident in Terryville beforehand, but officers didn't know that at the time.
The incident started just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they were called about a crash on South Riverside Avenue in Plymouth. The caller reported that a driver in a 2014 white Kia Sportage sideswiped another vehicle and left the scene.
Roughly 10 minutes later, another caller reported that the driver of the Sportage was attempting to inflate a tire at a convenience store on Main Street in Terryville.
Officers approached and said the woman appeared nervous and anxious. She refused an officer's order to stand.
The officer grabbed her arm, but she pulled away and was able to get to the driver's seat of the Sportage.
The woman threw the vehicle into reverse and backed into a pickup truck, police said. She then backed into the first cruiser, along with a concrete barrier.
Police said she continued to back into the cruiser and barrier until she was clear enough to drive away.
They said she struck the second cruiser and drove onto a sidewalk where she clipped a building.
She turned onto Route 6 where she struck the third cruiser.
The high-speed pursuit ensued, but was called off after police said the conditions became too dangerous.
She made it into Bristol at that point.
Hartford police said they eventually located the Sportage in their city after it struck a pedestrian. However, the driver of the vehicle abandoned it.
Plymouth police said they identified the woman and an arrest warrant application is pending.
No injuries were reported.
