WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Wolcott woman recalled the moments when a Walmart cashier was stabbed in the head on Sunday.
She was with her young daughter when the stabbing occurred.
“We were going for groceries and to get my 8-year-old daughter a toy with the money she got from Christmas,” said Sarah Scovill.
Sarah Scovill has been at this Walmart location many times before. She was at the self-checkout when the stabbing occurred.
“Immediately, she started screaming. I still can’t get the screaming out of my head. It was like a horror movie. She was grabbing her head and she then fell to the ground and was shaking on the ground,” Scovill said.
Waterbury Police said 40-year-old Hichman Asfir stabbed the cashier after she told him how much a gallon of milk was.
Scovill said a group of customers surrounded him until police arrived and arrested him.
The cashier was taken to the hospital, but is home recovering now.
Scovill said her daughter didn’t see the stabbing happen, but witnessed the aftermath.
“We were standing right there when she was wheeled away and she saw, I mean the poor woman had tears rushing down her face. It was horrible, so she saw all of that,” Scovill said.
The day after, some shoppers say it was weird being in the store after what happened, but Stephanie Ferrer noticed a change inside that helped.
“There’s a police officer in there today, which made me feel a little safe in there, definitely. They should have one police officer in every store these days with everything,” Ferrer said.
Scovill said her daughter has had trouble sleeping and they don’t plan to return to Walmart anytime soon, but she wants the cashier to know she’s there for her.
“I know physically she’ll recover, but this is very traumatic for her. I hope Walmart does something to help her,” Scovill said.
Asfir was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was arraigned on Monday morning and is being held on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is Jan. 27.
