HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford said they have located a woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning.
They said 63-year-old Minerva Vargas left her home on Wyllys Street around 2 a.m. on Tuesday without notice.
There was extra concern, as Vargas has some medical conditions.
Around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said she was found safe and was being evaluated.
