MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing woman.
They said Lillian Graham was last seen on Saturday, May 18.
She was reported missing with the department.
Police said they are seeking assistance from the community.
No other details about her disappearance were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Erik Simonson 203-630-6318.
