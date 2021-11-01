EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman reported to East Windsor police that she was shot at multiple times during a domestic dispute.
Police said they responded to an address on Tollhouse Road in Mill Pond Village around 3 a.m. on Monday.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
However, police said they were investigating multiple crime scenes.
No other details were released.
Police said there was no danger to the public.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact detectives at 860-292-8240.
