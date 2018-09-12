HARTFORD (WFSB) - A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint in April.
Hartford Police said on April 30, a woman was walking on the sidewalk on Girard Avenue when she was approached by a man.
The man was later identified as Shamarc Ager.
Ager demanded the woman’s pocketbook and when she refused he displayed a gun.
Police said Ager then reached into the victim’s coat and took her money, debit card, and other various items.
Ager was arrested on Tuesday on unrelated weapons charges, as well as charged for the robbery.
He was issued a $375,000 bond.
