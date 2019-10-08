PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was hospitalized following a dog attack in Plymouth on Monday afternoon.
It happened on East View Road.
According to police at the scene, four large Mastiff-type dogs were involved in the attack.
Plymouth Police Sergeant Randy Foster told Channel 3 he believes the woman who was attacked owned the dogs.
"The female was removed and treated medically rushed to the area hospital. We had to contain the dogs and secure the scene," explained Sgt. Foster. "We just wish the family well. It’s an unfortunate incident, and our hearts go out to the family."
Police said the woman was taken to Waterbury Hospital, however her condition is unknown at this time.
Neighbor Albert Paraty said he thought he heard gunshots in the area.
"I’ll be honest I’m a dog lover it was very upsetting," said Paraty. "She’s been nice to me and she loved those dogs. They were taken care of."
Residents had been asked to avoid the area, however that is no longer the case.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
