TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital following a dog attack in Terryville on Monday afternoon.
It happened on East View Road, in the Terryville section of Plymouth.
According to police at the scene, four Mastiff-type dogs were involved in the attack.
It is unclear at this time what led to the attack or who the dogs belonged to.
Police said the woman was taken to Waterbury Hospital, however her condition is unknown at this time.
Residents had been asked to avoid the area, however that is no longer the case.
