ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after state police said a woman texted them about a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Andover.
According to state police, suspect Simmie Freeman, 34, of East Hartford, was found at a plaza in Andover.
Troopers said they received the text around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Freeman's vehicle was tracked to the Andover Plaza on Route 6.
When troopers approached the vehicle to check on the status of the victim, they said Freeman drove off at a high rate of speed.
Troopers pursued him.
State and Hartford police later found Freeman and the vehicle in Hartford. He was also found with a stolen handgun from a homicide in East Hartford. He's a suspect in that case.
He was arrested and charged him with possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a revolver without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving.
Freeman was held on a $1 million bond and scheduled to face a judge in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.
The victim is said to be okay.
"Call If You Can, Text If You Can't" campaign
The incident has sparked a reminder to folks about the "Call If You Can, Text If You Can't" campaign that has been advertised on TV, billboards, and more.
It was launched one year ago, and is being used often.
Connecticut State Police said they average about 450 texts per month across the state. There are 100 9-1-1 centers in Connecticut.
If you need to text 9-1-1, remember you can't send video, photos, or emojis, just a brief message to say where you are and what kind of help you need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.