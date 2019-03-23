Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered by a passerby on Saturday morning.
Captain Anthony Duff of the New Haven Police Department said the body was found in the low tide marsh near Quinnipiac Avenue and East Grand Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Captain Duff said the New Haven Police Department, New Haven Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to the scene.
Captain Duff said investigators found no obvious signs of trauma on the fully clothed deceased female who has been identified as a 67-year-old New Haven woman.
Her cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy by Medical Examiner, said Captain Duff.
Those with information are encouraged to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
