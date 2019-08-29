New Haven Body VO.mp4_v_frame_1028.jpg

A woman’s body was found in New Haven Thursday afternoon. (WFSB)

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman’s body was found in New Haven Thursday afternoon.

Police confirmed the unidentified woman was found dead on Whalley Avenue near West Prospect Street.

As of 4:45 p.m. police had cleared the scene and no additional details were released.

Channel 3 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

