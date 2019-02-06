GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Greenwich police said a woman's body was found inside a suitcase that was left on the side of the road on Monday.
The suitcase was found in a wooded are along the side of Glenville Road on Monday.
Police said the woman appears to have been between the ages of 18 and 30.
She was found in the suitcase with her hands and feet bound.
Police said this remains an active investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled for later Wednesday, which will determine the woman's identification, and cause and manner of death.
