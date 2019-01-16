MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a woman's body was found near Town Hall in Manchester.
The discovery was made on Wednesday morning near Main and Center streets, according to police.
Police have only identified the woman as being 70 years old and from Manchester.
Her death appears to have been a result of natural causes, police said.
The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting with this investigation.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 645-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.