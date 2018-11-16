WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman’s body was found in a river in West Haven on Friday.
According to police, officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. for the report of a possible sudden death in the area of Boston Post Road.
The New Haven Fire Department had located a female in the water near the West Haven banks of the West River.
The woman’s body was pulled from the river and pronounced deceased on the scene.
The nature and manner of the death is being investigated.
Police said the woman’s identity is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
