HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a Sunday morning robbery in Hamden.
The robbery took place at 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dixwell Avenue and North Street.
According to police, a 67-year-old woman was walking to church when she was approached by the suspect.
The suspect, described as a black male who was riding a “mountain bike,” stole the woman’s purse from her shoulder and fled the scene.
The purse contained several hundred dollars and personal items.
The woman was not injured.
Police searched the surrounding area for the suspect, but did not find him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police.
