ANDOVER, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after state police said a woman texted them about a domestic dispute involving a firearm in Andover.
According to state police, suspect Simmie Freeman, 34, of East Hartford, was found at a plaza in Andover.
Troopers said they received the text around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Freeman's vehicle was tracked to the Andover Plaza on Route 6.
When troopers approached the vehicle to check on the status of the victim, they said Freeman drove off at a high rate of speed.
Troopers pursued him.
State and Hartford police later found Freeman and the vehicle in Hartford.
The suspect was arrested at that point.
Troopers said they charged him with possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, interfering, weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a revolver without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving.
Freeman was held on a $1 million bond and scheduled to face a judge in Rockville Superior Court on Thursday.
No information about the victim was available.
