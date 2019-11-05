PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car while jogging on Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the area of Woodstock Avenue just before 10 a.m.
It was determined that a car, occupied only by the driver was driving south on Woodstock Avenue and hit a female pedestrian.
The unidentified victim was jogging north on Woodstock Avenue. She sustained serious injuries and was brought to Day Kimball Hospital where she was later transferred to UMass Medical Center.
The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone who may have witnesses the accident is encouraged to contact Putnam Police.
