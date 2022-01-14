HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A 64-year-old woman is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hamden Thursday evening, police said.
Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Arch Street and Bowen Street around 5:45 p.m.
The woman was struck while crossing Bowen Street.
Police say the pedestrian was treated by Hamden Fire Rescue and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
“The suspect vehicle fled the scene southbound on Bowen Street and was described as a newer model, dark colored sedan,” Hamden police said. “The vehicle should have front-end damage and possibly a broken windshield.”
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Robert O’Neill of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at 203-230-4000.
