NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – A woman was seriously injured after being crushed in a compactor in New London Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to NSA Supermarket on South Frontage Road around 3:19 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, a woman was found inside a commercial compactor. Officials said it was apparent the woman has been inside the compactor during its operator for a period of time.
The woman was severely injured and brought to L&M Hospital for care.
Police said the woman was not a store employee, but did not elaborate on what she was doing inside of the store.
The incident remains under investigation.
