SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The death of actor Luke Perry from a stroke at just 52 years old is putting a spotlight on younger people having strokes.
It happens to be more common than most people think, and one of the biggest mistakes people can make is thinking they are too young to be having a stroke.
It is important to know that strokes can happen at any age.
“I was perfectly healthy, I didn’t have high cholesterol or high blood pressure. I was at the gym, working out doing the right thing,” said Southington resident Colleen Riopelle, who had a stroke when she was 38 years old.
She had just completed a workout at the gym when it happened, a year-and-a-half ago.
“The lady working there noticed that I dropped my phone a couple of times and I just thought I was clumsy that day. She noticed that my face was drooping a little bit,” Riopelle said.
The gym worker immediately called 911, recognizing that even a younger person can be having a stroke. The death of actor Luke Perry at 52 has brought strokes in younger people into the spotlight.
Dr. Mark Alberts, chief of Neurology at Hartford Hospital, said strokes in younger people is on the rise.
“About 15 percent of strokes happen in folks who are 50, 55 or younger, so it’s not that are in a younger group of folks,” he said.
Doctors say obesity and high blood pressure is on the rise in younger people and that could be a factor.
The important thing is if you think you or someone else is having a stroke is to think of the word “FAST.”
Face: Is there facial drooping, usually on one side
Arm: Unable to raise one arm fully
Speech Unable or having difficulty speaking or understanding speech.
Time: Time is of the essence, call 911 or go to the hospital.
The longer you wait, the worse it can be.
It is not known what caused Perry’s stroke, and for Riopelle, she may never know.
However for her, with exercise, a positive attitude, and one day counseling other young stroke victims, she has hope.
“Talking about this gives me something and I always try to stay positive and everything. So maybe working with other people like that,” Riopelle said.
She added that she is also very fortunate to have the love and support of her 9-year-old daughter and her husband.
The Luke Perry Effect
Perry’s death has been the watercooler topic and a top trending discussion on social media, particularly among middle aged people who are stunned that someone their age can die of a stroke.
A lot of people over 40, who grew up watching 90210 and loved Luke Perry, felt a sense of grief and a sense of perhaps their own mortality.
When you reach “middle-age” and you see someone who appears so handsome and healthy suddenly die due to a health issue, it forces us all to take stock.
“What happens is this becomes a very jarring experience. It’s one where someone says, wow, that person is younger than me and if that happened to him, gosh, what would I do if something like that happened to me,” said Dr. James O’Dea, a psychologist with Hartford Healthcare Behavioral Health Network.
He said particularly as we approach middle age, deaths of younger people resonate with us.
Luke Perry’s death has been a hot topic, with many asking was he too young to die of a stroke. Doctors say no, that it can happen at any age.
O’Dea said high profile deaths can offer an opportunity for reflection however on our own health.
“Any time there is a health, even that happens in the media like this, it’s really a good opportunity to do a gut check of where am I a with my own health. Am I managing my diet, am I doing preventative screens. Do I have a relationship with a primary care doctor who is on top of my risks for diabetes my risk for high cholesterol, my risk for hypertension,” O’Dea said.
He added that a death like Perry’s can also be an opportunity to look at our personal lives.
