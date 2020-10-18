NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating following a shooting Saturday nigh in the Elm City.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment at 1423 Quinnipiac Avenue around 11:40 p.m.
Arriving officers and medical personnel located a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Major Crimes detectives are currently investigating the incident.
