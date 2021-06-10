HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was shot by a man in Hamden late Wednesday night.
According to police, the woman, identified as a 21-year-old Naugatuck resident, was confronted on Dix Street by someone she knew.
The woman and suspect got into a verbal altercation around 11 p.m.
When she tried to run away, police said the man shot her in her breast.
The woman was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital by a friend.
Police said they are searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 203-230-4048.
