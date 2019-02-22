HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A report of shots fired in Hamden led police to a woman who was shot in both of her feet.
Officers said the report came in around 2 a.m.
They responded to the area of Dix Street near Arch Street.
They said a 21-year-old woman was lying in a basement bed when several shots rang out outside of the home.
The victim, who was visiting the home, was struck in both of her feet, police revealed.
Firefighters also responded to provide medical assistance.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.
A K9 unit was used to track down potential suspects, but it was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.