HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman was injured after being shot during a domestic dispute in Hamden.
Police responded to Wintergreen Avenue for the report of a shooting Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, a woman in her 50s was found shot in the leg.
The unidentified victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the incident was domestic and there is no threat to the public.
According to police, this is the first time they have been called to the house for a domestic incident.
A suspect has been identified, but there is no active search.
No additional details have been released.
