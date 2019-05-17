HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden are looking for whoever shoved a woman to the ground and attempted to rob her.
Officers said it happened in the parking lot at 1191 Dixwell Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Investigators found that the 22-year-old victim was walking toward Walgreens when she was attacked by an unknown man.
She described the suspect as being between 20 and 30 years old, possibly bald and standing about 6 feet tall.
She said she was shoved to the ground and the suspect tried to take her purse.
A witness saw what was happening and pulled the suspect off of the victim, police said.
The suspect then fled on foot towards the Farmington Canal Trail.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-287-4807.
