SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman crashed her vehicle into the front of an urgent care facility in Southington on Monday morning.

According to police, it happened at the Velocity Urgent Care on Queen Street.

See photos from the scene here.

Woman's vehicle slams into Southington urgent care facility

1 of 6

They said an elderly woman accidentally drive into the building.

No serious injuries were reported.

Some structural damage to the building could be seen.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.