SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman crashed her vehicle into the front of an urgent care facility in Southington on Monday morning.
According to police, it happened at the Velocity Urgent Care on Queen Street.
See photos from the scene here.
They said an elderly woman accidentally drive into the building.
No serious injuries were reported.
Some structural damage to the building could be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.