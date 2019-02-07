EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – East Hartford police are searching for a woman involved in a fraud case at a bank in December.
According to police, the suspect used a fraudulent New York driver’s license to impersonate an account holder.
The suspect withdrew $6,000 from the victim’s account.
The woman is described as having salt and pepper hair and was wearing a dark green coat. She has scars above and below her left eye, and a tattoo on the left side of her neck.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call police at 860-291-7541.
