PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - Police in Putnam hope the public can help track down a woman who used counterfeit money at a restaurant in town.
Police said the woman used a fake $100 bill at the Someplace Special Restaurant on Dec. 14.
She appeared to be driving a blue Chrysler 300 at the time, or something similar, police said.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Putnam police at 860-928-6565. People can also contact the Putnam Police Department crime tip hotline at 860-963-0000 or email a tip through its website at www.putnampolice.com.
