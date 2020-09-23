HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford woman is speaking out after her arrest was captured on video Monday.
Sydnee Ransom said she didn’t know her car was connected to a shooting investigation.
So, when police confronted her about her car being reported stolen, she said she panicked.
This also seems to be a case where both sides say they’re trying to protect themselves from the unknown.
Of course, police say they’re worried about who was in the car in question, because it is connected to a shooting investigation.
But Ransom said this had her concerned about her own safety as a black woman.
“I was scared for myself in this situation, I didn’t know how to handle it,” Ransom said.
The incident unfolded as Ransom was headed home from a friend’s house in Hartford’s South End neighborhood on Monday.
She saw an officer following her, so she pulled into a store on Blue Hills Avenue.
That’s when the officer got out of his car and approached her. Their interaction quickly became tense, and was capture on video by eyewitnesses.
Video shows Ransom not complying with officers, who eventually forcefully arrested her and put her into the back of a cruiser.
Ransom said she panicked when the officer said her own car was stolen. She also says she has bipolar disorder, and that’s why she reacted the way she did.
“I feel, like, harassed, like you’re not even giving me the opportunity to do anything,” Ransom told Eyewitness News.
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said on Tuesday
that the officers had to act aggressively, and New Britain Police wanted to inspect the car in connection with a shooting investigation.
“A car that potentially could have a gun in it, likely did have a gun in it based on what the officers knew,” Thody said.
He went on to say the information on her car would have police on a heightened alert immediately.
"Those are all significant. The vehicle was in fact seized by us, and it was in fact taken by New Britain," he said.
Thody also blamed Ransom for raising tensions when she tried to drive away, despite a crowd around her.
Ransom admits she could have stayed calm and not tried to drive away.
She also said she understands the severity of the New Britain shooting investigation, but said she lets others borrow her car, so it’s not fair for police to assume she’s involved.
“But does that mean me, that I’m going to do it? I have my own mind, I’m my own person,” she said, adding that it is possible her car was involved in a shooting without her knowing it.
Thody says police did their best to explain the situation and keep things calm. They can even be seen on video showing her the report on her vehicle.
“I think they did everything they could to not escalate it,” Thody said.
Ransom says her issue is mainly with the first officer on the scene, saying she felt he didn't give her a chance to explain herself before grabbing her.
Both she and police say she was apologetic once she was at the station and police were able to fully explain the situation.
Hartford police released the video of her apology on YouTube, which can be seen by clicking here.
She said she decided to speak out because she's not the woman that was captured on videos that have gone viral.
Her car was seized as a result of the traffic stop. She was charged with interfering with an arrest, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
