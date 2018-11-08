BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman was stabbed in the neck at a motel on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, they responded to the Motel 6 on East Main Street in Branford just before 4:30 p.m.
The suspect, identified as 69-year-old John Ginnetti of Madison, was attempting to leave when police arrived.
He was charged with first-degree assault.
The female victim was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she is in stable condition.
The stabbing is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Branford police.
