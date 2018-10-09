HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating an early morning stabbing that happened in Hartford.
According to police, a woman was stabbed in the area of 69 James St. just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
They said the victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and right leg.
Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.
The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
A suspect, also a female, was detained.
Police called the investigation "active."
