EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Lyme said they are searching for a person of interest after a woman was stabbed to death at an inn on Monday evening.
Officers responded to the Starlight Inn at 256 Flanders Rd. around 10:30 p.m. to a reported stabbing.
A woman was located inside one of the rooms with a stab wound and she was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
The victim has not yet been identified.
State police and Waterford police said they are searching the area with two K9 units.
Major crimes and the state’s attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.
The suspect is believed to have taken off on foot, according to Chief Michael Finkelstein.
"This area of our town with the hotels is a high call volume area," Finkelstein said. "But certainly nothing of this magnitude has occurred there."
A hotel room was blocked off with police tape and officers were seen investigating the general area near the Starlight Inn.
Officers took pictures and videos of the scene.
The entrance to the inn has also been blocked off.
The person of interest police are searching for is a man, police said. They are looking to speak with him.
"We don’t know if they got into a vehicle or what those circumstances are," Finkelstein said. "We’re attempting to find witnesses and look for surveillance video trying to confirm any of that information."
Police said they are still looking for the weapon used in the case.
However, they said they don't believe the public is in any danger.
