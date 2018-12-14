WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Beauty store employees were pepper sprayed after a woman allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of fragrances.
Wethersfield police were called to the Ulta Beauty store on the Silas Deane Highway on Thursday around 8:19 p.m.
The store employees told police that a female in the store was concealing 10 different fragrance, which were valued over $1,000.
The suspect walked out of the store with the fragrances and the employees followed her.
Once outside the store, the suspect sprayed the employees in the face with mace because they were following her.
The suspect is described as a black female, under 20 years old, between 5’03” and 5’04” tall with acne scars on her face. It is believed she was wearing a wig.
The two store employees suffered the effects of pepper spray, but refused transport to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wethersfield police.
