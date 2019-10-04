BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A person was struck and killed in Brookfield while jogging or walking in Brookfield on Friday morning.
Police were notified of a crash involving a pedestrian just after 10 a.m. on Candlewood Lake Road.
When officers arrived, they found the pedestrian, later identified as 76-year-old Linda Warner, has been hit by an SUV.
Warner was brought to Danbury Hospital where she died a short time later.
The driver of the SUV was at the scene when police arrived.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
Candlewood Lake Road was closed for almost three hours during the investigation, but has since reopened.
