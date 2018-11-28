VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman has died after being hit by a pick-up truck on Route 83 in Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.
Tolland County dispatchers said the woman was in the 600 block of Talcottville Road, also known as Route 83, when she was hit.
Route 83 was closed between Regan Road and Windsorville Road.
Police said the truck was traveling north when it hit the woman. Her identification has not yet been released.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
"I heard the brakes screeching on the truck and I heard the impact," said Roger Leonardo.
Roger Leonardo immediately ran outside his coin shop on Talcotville Road in Vernon to see if he could help, but knew right away the victim was in trouble.
"An EMT came fairly quickly and began performing CPR and I could see that she wasn't breathing," said Leonardo.
People who live and work in the area say the crash is very sad, but not shocking.
Carrie Miller picks up her kids at a daycare on Talcottville Road every day. She said that due to call the accidents there, her children feared the worst.
"It's scary my won kids thought, 'where's mommy, it that mommy,'" said Miller.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-872-9126.
