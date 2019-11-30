STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman is recovering after suffering life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington on Saturday morning.
Stonington Police Department Captain Todd M. Olson said officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Mechanic Street just after 8 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, officers found a woman with stab wounds. She was taken to Westerly Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene when officers arrived and has not yet been arrested, Captain Olson said.
Stonington Police and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes are investigation this case.
