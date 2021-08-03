MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A woman suffered serious injuries after she fell from a cliff at Hubbard Park in Meriden.
Emergency crews responded to the park around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Meriden fire chief said the woman initially fell about 65 feet, and then fell another 120 feet.
She suffered head and abdominal injuries, and was airlifted to an area hospital.
She's reported to be in critical condition.
