EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A woman was seriously injured in an apartment building fire that happened on Monday afternoon.
East Windsor police had initially confirmed that one person had died.
However they later said woman was eventually revived and transported to Bridgeport Hospital.
"Initially the officers on scene were told there was one fatality that the witnesses were coming out saying. They knew the department was occupied, the fire department couldn't find who was in there; when they found her they pulled her back out, they were able to get her back," said East Windsor Police Lt. Matt Carl.
The fire broke out at the Carousel Apartments building on Pleasant Street around 3 p.m.
The woman had been trapped inside the apartment, and police said the smoke was so thick at first that firefighters couldn't find her.
She's being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital burn unit.
It is unclear at this time what sparked the fire.
State police and the fire marshal are investigating.
The American Red Cross is also helping the evacuated residents.
