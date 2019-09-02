TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman suffered serious injuries in a crash in Torrington on Monday morning.
The crash happened just before noon on South Main Street near Beecher Street.
Police said the woman’s car hit a utility pole and then rolled over.
She was taken to the hospital via LIFE STAR helicopter with life-threatening injuries.
South Main Street remains closed from Palmer Bridge Street to Bogue Road.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.