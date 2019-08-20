VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in the leg in Vernon on Tuesday.
Police said the stabbing happened on Bellevue Avenue.
The woman was stabbed in the leg, and was taken to Hartford Hospital where she is in critical condition.
The scene is very active at this time.
Police said they believe they have all of the involved parties.
Anyone with information should contact police.
