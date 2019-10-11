GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A situation involving an armed woman barricading herself in a home in Groton has been peacefully resolved, according to officers.
During a Friday morning news conference, police identified the woman as 49-year-old Kristin Anderson, a convicted felon.
She was taken into custody.
Police revealed that she had a relationship with the other person who lives in the home on Morse Avenue.
Residents in the area west of Shepherd Street to Cutler Street and Benham Road were asked to shelter in place.
Marine Science Magnet High School and West Side Middle School issued 2-hour delays. Had the situation not been resolved when it was, police said school would have been canceled.
Around midnight a person called police and said the woman violated a protective order and was inside their home on Morse Avenue.
Officers located Anderson in the home, de-escalated the situation, and set up a perimeter.
“She’s in there armed and nobody fired weapons at each other and we were able to get out of there without anyone getting hurt," said Chief Michael Spellman, Groton Police Department.
State police had a negotiator on scene to try and end the standoff.
No weapons were fired, Spellman said.
Police asked commuters to avoid the area and take alternate routes due to road closures.
“We’re asking residents to stay out of the area," Spellman said. "We’re asking residents who live in the area in the affected streets to shelter in place until this is resolved. We hope it ends peacefully.”
A search and seizure warrant will be executed at the home later in the day on Friday, according to police.
