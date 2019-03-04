NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital on Monday after being hit by a plow truck in North Branford.
Police said it happened on Reeds Gap Road around 1 p.m.
The woman was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, however her condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the driver of the plow truck is cooperating with police.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.