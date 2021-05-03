EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a car drove into a house in East Lyme.
The car hit a house on Flanders Road on Monday afternoon.
Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital for observation. There is no word on any other injuries sustained in the crash.
