EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a car drove into a house in East Lyme.

The car hit a house on Flanders Road on Monday afternoon.

East Lyme 1

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital for observation. There is no word on any other injuries sustained in the crash.

