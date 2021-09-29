WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A woman and a teen were struck by a driver in Waterbury on Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened in the area of Waterville Street around 7:30 a.m.
The victims were described as a 33-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl. They were hit while they were walking in the area. A 2-year-old child was also with the group, but was not hurt.
All three pedestrians were brought to an area hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.
The identities of anyone involved were not released.
The incident remains under investigation.
