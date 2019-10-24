GRANBY CT (WFSB) -- Police and a LIFE STAR helicopter were called to a farm in Granby after a woman was thrown from a horse.
It happened Thursday afternoon at Holcomb Farm on Simsbury Road.
Police said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.
