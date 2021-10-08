SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman is expected to be charged with assault and other charges after police said she intentionally hit a man with her car.
Southington police said they initially charged 57-year-old Diane Skwiot with first-degree assault for the incident on Thursday.
By Friday, they amended their statement to say that Skwiot is anticipated to be charged with first-degree assault and that her arrest will be made by an arrest warrant.
Police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Based on witness accounts, Skwiot drove her 2014 Dodge Avenger north on West Street, on the east side of the bridge. She drove her vehicle into the southbound lane, onto the west side of the bridge, and struck the victim, who was walking on the west side bridge sidewalk.
The victim was thrown into the roadway and seriously hurt.
Skwiot got out of her car, looked at the victim, then walked away, according to police.
West Street was closed for the investigation.
Officers found her a short distance away near the I-84 westbound off ramp.
Skwiot was taken into custody and has been transported to an area hospital, where she was evaluated. She'll be arrested once she's released.
In addition to first-degree assault, police said other charges could be brought against her.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated in the Intensive Care unit. He was listed in critical condition. Police said the victim suffered a moderate brain injury, but is expected to survive.
West Street reopened at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Southington police at 860-378-1600
