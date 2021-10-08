Woman to run Boston Marathon to raise funds to battle cancer husband is fighting

BOSTON, MA (WFSB) -- On Monday, thousands of runners from across the northeast will run the Boston Marathon.
Everyone has a different reason for pushing their endurance to the limit for this event, but one West Hartford woman is sharing her goal not only to cross the finish line, but to put an end to the deadly cancer her husband is fighting.
Waking up in the hospital in fall of 2020, Tom Tavino asked his doctor the question any husband and father of two would have after going through surgery to remove a brain tumor.
“’Am I going to be okay?’ And the surgeon told us flat out, he said 'we just need science to catch up’,” Tavino said.
She added that she didn’t want to wait for a cure to catch up to glioblastoma cancer, so instead, she laced up her sneakers to try and chase it down.
“When I first started my training, Tom was actually still in the hospital after a second tumor was removed,” she said.
Over the last year, Tavinos raised around $20,000 for glioblastoma research through running. Now, just days before the Boston Marathon, she's up to another $10,000 for the National Brain Tumor Society.
“That's where he got sick for the first time and to be able to run it in Boston is really special,” Tavino said.
Tavino has the only bib in the Boston Marathon for the National Brain Tumor Society, whose stats say the average glioblastoma patient lives for only about 8 months.
“We are currently at a little over a year,” Tavino said.
But where the perseverance of another runner might falter, Tavino calls on Tom’s strength.
“You're getting into the 16-mile, 18-mile, 20-mile, and like you just don't want to run anymore, my mind goes to him. He doesn't have a choice,” she said.
She also puts one foot in front of the other.
“If he can fight, and he can do that and he can wake up every morning and show up for his family, then I can show up and I can run 26.2 miles and raise awareness and raise funds,” she said.
To make a donation to her cause, click here.
