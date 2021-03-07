WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Niantic woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop Saturday night.
According to State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle driving 89 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. zone on I-395 South in Waterford.
While conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle, the driver initially told the trooper she didn't have any identification on her and proceeded to provide a name and birth date.
The trooper ran the name and birthday and found that that particular person was deceased.
The driver later admitted to the trooper that she was in a rush to get home that night and provided the name of her dead sister.
She also stated that her driver's license had been suspended and eventually divulged her true identity.
The driver, later identified as a 45-year-old Niantic woman, was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer, criminal impersonation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and reckless driving.
She is being held on a $2,500 bond.
